15 things you didn’t know about Paul Rudd

- Paul Rudd, 52, was just named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2021.
- Despite his status as a beloved leading man in Hollywood, he wasn’t cool in high school.
- His parents are British, and he studied in Oxford, England, for a summer.
Rudd’s father, Michael Rudd, worked as a tour guide and served as the vice president of Trans World Airlines, according to the Irish Post. His father died of cancer in 2008.
His mother, Gloria Irene Granville, was a sales manager at the television station KCMO-TV in Kansas City, Missouri, before becoming vice president of a speaker series, the Chat Series, in Kansas City, according to Fox 4.
He also shared that he loves British snacks, such as McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives and Cadbury Fingers.
He’s also a big tea drinker.
“Tea has always been a big thing in my life,” he told The Guardian in 2015. “And I’m not talking about Liptons with lemon or iced tea, or any of that nonsense. Has to be hot PG Tips with milk. So growing up [in the States], it was a constant struggle …”
Despite not expecting to receive such groundbreaking news, Rudd had a sense of humor about the findings.
“Does this make my son also my uncle?” Rudd asked Gates Jr., according to NJ.com.
He said he learned early on that he would be accepted at school if he joked about himself.
Rudd explained that he “had really rough skin” and that he “dressed like the height of ’80s fashion — but the bad version of it.”
“When ‘Pretty in Pink’ came out, so many kids in high school saw it and said, ‘You remind me so much of this guy Duckie.’ I was so psyched about that,” he said.
According to Forbes, Rudd was the ninth-highest earning actor of the year between 2018 and 2019.
Rudd also starred in “Hamlet,” directed by Academy Award-winning actor Ben Kingsley, while abroad.
“I loved it. I loved working on Shakespeare,” Rudd told ShortList in 2018. “I loved living in the dorms at Oxford. I loved walking the campus. I loved getting tea. I loved memorizing the lines. I loved working on the plays. My hair was down to the middle of my back. I was enthusiastic and optimistic and taking everything in. It was joyous.”
“Driving on and seeing those [Paramount] arches that I’d seen in movies growing up was … brand new,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. “I very clearly have the memory of ‘wow, I’m driving onto the Paramount lot.'”
Rudd was initially intrigued by the character description, which described Christian as a “cool gay kid.” The actor also expressed interest in auditioning for Murray, a role that ended up being played by Donald Faison.
“I don’t think I’m going to sell a lot of tabloids,” he told Elle in 2011. “My wife [Julie] and I have been together for 16 years. My parents were married my whole life until my father passed away a few years ago.”
The pair share two children, Jack Sullivan Rudd and Darby Rudd.
Before Rudd was named 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine in November, he shared the news with Yaeger.
“She was stupefied,” he said in an interview with People. “But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”
He even attended the University of Kansas and was in the arena to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl.
Now they are owners with their wives (Morgan is married to fellow actor Hilarie Burton), and a third couple, Phoebe Jonas and Andy Ostroy. John Traver, who has worked at the store since he was 15, is also a partner.
“The best thing about being an owner of a candy shop is getting my favorite holiday candy in June,” Rudd said, according to his bio on the shop’s website.
“I remember being a kid and walking this boulevard and reading the names and thinking about what so many other millions of people thought about, which is, ‘Who’s that?'” Rudd joked at the ceremony, according to a local news station. “The fact that millions of people are going to be able to now see me and ask that same question … is humbling beyond belief.”