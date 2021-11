15 things you didn’t know about Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd’s parents are British.

Paul Rudd was born on April 6, 1969 , in Passaic, New Jersey. However, his mother was originally from Surbiton, England, and his father was from Edgware.

Rudd’s father, Michael Rudd, worked as a tour guide and served as the vice president of Trans World Airlines, according to the Irish Post. His father died of cancer in 2008.

His mother, Gloria Irene Granville, was a sales manager at the television station KCMO-TV in Kansas City, Missouri, before becoming vice president of a speaker series, the Chat Series, in Kansas City, according to Fox 4.