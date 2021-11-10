15 things you didn’t know about Paul Rudd

Rudd and his wife, Julie Yaeger, have been married since 2003. He said she was “stupefied” by his recent Sexiest Man Alive win.

Rudd and his wife, publicist-turned-screenwriter Julie Yaeger, have managed to stay largely out of the spotlight during their nearly 20-year-long marriage.

“I don’t think I’m going to sell a lot of tabloids,” he told Elle in 2011. “My wife [Julie] and I have been together for 16 years. My parents were married my whole life until my father passed away a few years ago.”

The pair share two children, Jack Sullivan Rudd and Darby Rudd.

Before Rudd was named 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine in November, he shared the news with Yaeger.

“She was stupefied,” he said in an interview with People. “But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”