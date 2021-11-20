Paul Rudd recalls sleeping on a dumpster mattress and waking up ‘covered in red bumps’ during the early days of his career

Paul Rudd appeared on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ this week. NBC/Getty Images

Paul Rudd appeared as a guest on Thursday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Rudd shared details about living in Los Angeles when he began his acting career.

He recalled living in a “bad” apartment and dumpster diving for a mattress.

Paul Rudd recalled his early days as a struggling actor in Los Angeles.

During a Thursday appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” actor discussed his work on early projects and what his career was like in his early 20s.

“I had no money. I was living with a couple of buddies. My car was terrible — it would always break down,” Rudd, 52, said. “I think back to my roommate, Bo, who more often than not would have to drive me to work because my car was always in the shop.”

Meyers admitted that he’d spent his early days in some “gnarly” Los Angeles apartments, to which Rudd agreed and remembered his living situations with Bo.

“He lived in an apartment complex so bad…but he let me stay in his apartment because I didn’t even have the money to get an apartment,” Rudd said, adding that he slept on towels in the kitchen.

Rudd said he eventually got enough money to rent his own apartment within the complex.

“I didn’t really have much furniture, and I found a mattress out by the dumpster,” Rudd said. “And I thought, ‘Sweet! Free mattress!'”

Rudd continued: “I just took it up to my room, and then I slept on it, and then the next morning I woke up covered in red bumps.”

“How’s that for the sexiest man alive,” Rudd added.

Despite the rough start, Rudd got his breakout role as Josh in the 1995 film Despite the rough start, Rudd got his breakout role as Josh in the 1995 film “Clueless” and later starred as Dave Paris alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in “Romeo+Juliet.”

More recently, he’s broken into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Scott Lang in “Ant-Man.”

People magazine named Rudd 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive this month. He told the outlet that his wife was “stupefied.”

“But you know she was very sweet about it,” he said. “After some giggling and shock, she said, ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”