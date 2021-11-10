Watch Stephen Colbert put Paul Rudd through a series of hysterical ‘sexiness’ tests to see if he deserves to be named 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive

Stephen Colbert announced Paul Rudd as People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive. CBS/YouTube; CBS/YouTube

Stephen Colbert announced Paul Rudd as People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive on Tuesday’s “Late Show.”

Before sharing the news, he put Rudd through a series of tests to examine his sex appeal.

Colbert determined that “there’s nothing sexier than humility” and revealed Rudd’s magazine cover.

Stephen Colbert did his due diligence before announcing Paul Rudd as People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive, putting the 52-year-old actor through a series of tests to determine his sex appeal on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

The host, 57, began the segment by playing a doctor employed at the “Late Show Sexiness Lab,” where Rudd underwent a physical examination, before moving onto over-the-top assessments that replicated a dog show and a professional photo shoot.

“I just got the results back from the lab,” Colbert told Rudd after he completed the stunts. “Look, there’s no easy way to say this: You tested negative for sexy.”

The “Ant Man” star responded by saying he was “not surprised” by the results and thanked Colbert for his time, wishing the late-night host well on his endeavor to discover a more deserving recipient of People’s Sexiest Man Alive award.

Colbert, along with a number of other scientists in white coats, proceeded to break out in a slow cap as Rudd walked away in defeat.

“Don’t you see, Paul? There’s nothing sexier than humility. That was the last test! And you passed, Paul,” he said, adding, “You’re sexy. You’re the Sexiest Man Alive.”

Colbert went on to make the official announcement that the “Clueless” actor is, in fact, this year’s recipient of the honor and gave the exclusive reveal of his People magazine cover.

In an interview with People about his newly-bestowed title, Rudd assured the publication that the humility responsible for carrying him through Colbert’s tests is not for show.

“I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?'” he explained, continuing, “This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”

Julie Yaeger, Rudd’s 53-year-old wife of 18 years, was taken aback by the honor as well. She was the only person he told about the award before Colbert announced it.

Paul Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger in 2020. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

“She was stupefied,” Rudd told People. “But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”

Sexiest Man Alive or not, the actor said he views himself foremost a husband to Yaeger and a father to his two children: Jack, 17, and Darby, 12.

“I just hang out with my family when I’m not working. That’s what I kind of like the most,” he said.