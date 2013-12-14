Paul Rudd Shows The Same Movie Clip Every Time He's On 'Conan'

If you’ve ever watched Paul Rudd on “Conan,” you’ve probably noticed that he has tricked the late-night host into thinking he’s brought a clip from a new film not once, but every time he has appeared on the show.

Instead of new footage from a film, he plays the same clip over and over again from ’80s flop, “Mac and Me.”

And it’s not just “Conan.” This stunt goes way back to “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” in the ’90s.

With “Anchorman 2” out next week, we came across a compilation someone made of the many times Rudd has pulled the stunt. If you’ve never seen, it’s wonderful.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.