Paul Rudd had an awkward moment with an emotional Jennifer Aniston on the last day of shooting 'Friends'

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston have appeared in several projects together.

The “Ant-Man” actor Paul Rudd said on SiriusXM’s “The Howard SternShow” on Wednesday that he and the “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston had an awkward moment together on the last day of the show’s filming.

“So Jennifer and Marta Kauffman, the writer, they were hugging and crying, and I would just go over and join the embrace and say, ‘Guys, what a ride,'” Rudd said.

The actor said he was excited about being a part of the iconic show but didn’t feel quite as emotional as the stars when “Friends” ended.

“It bombed,” Rudd, who appeared on the final season of the show, said of his attempted joke with Aniston and Kauffman, adding that “it’s like, ‘Dude, read the room.'”

Paul Rudd's joke fell flat on his friend Jennifer Aniston during the cast's final day on the set of #Friends, but it wasn't as bad as what he did to her during his first day of filming. pic.twitter.com/KftHtXtO9W — Stern Show (@sternshow) October 23, 2019

Rudd attributed his attempted joke to his excitement to be a part of the legendary sitcom – but he said the rest of the show’s stars were feeling far more emotional than he was.

“With the last episode of ‘Friends,’ that was a massive story,” Rudd said, adding that the final day of filming was “an emotional experience” for most of the cast.



“They’d been there for 10 years. They’d grown up with each other on this show. And I’m still in that – ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe, there’s that ‘Jouets‘ sign that’s hanging over the television,'” the actor said, referring to the set decor.

On Stern’s show, Rudd also spoke about running over Aniston’s foot with a Segway on his first day of filming – and managing to stay on “Friends” despite injuring the show’s star.

