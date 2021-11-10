Paul Rudd says that standing next to Chris Hemsworth on the set of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ made him wonder why he bothered working out

Paul Rudd and Chris Hemsworth in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ Marvel Studios

Paul Rudd said that Chris Hemsworth‘s ripped physique for “Avengers: Endgame” made him question why he bothered training for his Marvel role.

“I remember on the set of ‘Endgame,’ I was working out so hard, eating perfect, for so long, training like an athlete,” Rudd, who was named 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine, told the publication in a new interview. “And I stood next to Chris Hemsworth, and I thought, ‘What’s the point?’ Why even try, ’cause there’s that.”

Hemsworth has portrayed Thor in the MCU since 2011’s “Thor,” while Rudd joined the franchise as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the 2015 film “Ant-Man.”

Both stars appeared in the blockbuster movie “Endgame,” though a significant amount of Hemsworth’s screen time involved him wearing a fat suit because his character gained weight.

But based on photos shared by Hemsworth on social media, it looks like the God of Thunder will revert to his jacked physique for the upcoming fourth “Thor” film, “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

In a previous interview with Stephen Colbert, Rudd said that he worked out intensely and ate “a lot of fish all the time” – specifically salmon – to get into shape for his Marvel part.

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang in ‘Ant-Man.’ Marvel Studios

Rudd told Colbert that he felt extra pressure to stay in shape because he had shirtless scenes in both “Ant-Man” films. But his shirtless scene in the sequel ultimately got cut.

The “Clueless” actor also told The Independent that he consumed “way more salmon than any one person should eat, and a lot of beets” while training for the first “Ant-Man” movie.

To get MCU-level fit, Rudd told Men’s Journal that he worked with nutritionist Carlon Colker and trainer Richard Louis.

As part of his superhero training, the actor started every day with an hour of cardio followed by breakfast and weight lifting. His fitness routine also included an additional round of cardio three times a week.

Rudd, who’s currently filming the third “Ant-Man” film titled “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” in London, told People that Sundays are his cheat days.

“I’ll go get a Sunday roast with Yorkshire pudding and roast beef and a pint of Guinness, and then I’ll usually have tea and biscuits after and, like, it’s the greatest thing ever,” he said.