"The Paul Reiser Show" Joins The Ranks Of These 8 Embarrassingly Quick-Canceled Series

Well, that was fast.



NBC has shown us all some mercy and canned “The Paul Reiser Show” after just two episodes — just as we expected.

The show’s 8:30 timeslot, for the rest of the season, will be stocked with “Office” reruns.

(They’ll show Michael Scott’s proposal to Holly this Thursday.)

And Reiser’s unfortunate “Curb Your Enthusiasm” knockoff will join the graveyard of TV series yanked from the airwaves in record time.

