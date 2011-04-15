WATCH: Larry David Is About To Make Paul Reiser, Star Of NBC's New "Paul Reiser Show," Look Pretty, Pretty Bad

So, “The Paul Reiser Show” — one of the first shows greenlit (but not developed) by new NBC chief Bob Greenblatt to hit the air — premieres tonight.



The premise: an alum of a formerly famous sitcom navigates the entertainment industry, muddles through marriage, and tries to tolerate the foibles of the people around him.

Sound familiar? Then you probably watch “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Reiser’s show has been hard-pressed to separate itself from Larry David‘s HBO comedy. So far, we can only find two key differences: “Reiser” bleeps profanities (since it’s on network TV), which seems like a jarring effect in this format.

More importantly, it’s scripted, unlike the famously improvised “Curb.” But in tonight’s “Reiser” pilot, you will see one unscripted scene: the one between Reiser and David.

That’s right: “Reiser” producers evidently decided to call out the similarities between the two shows by having David guest-star in the premiere.

He had one condition — no script — so Reiser had to suck it up and improvise with him, an experience Reiser likened to being “in the ring with Ali” earlier this week.

And that’s likely just how David wanted Reiser to feel. But David also has another, quieter diss in the works.

Season eight of “Curb” will move the show to New York, cutting out the L.A. backdrop that’s been integral to the comedy — and deftly putting 3,000 miles between “Curb” and “Reiser.”

“Reiser” preview — and “Curb” teaser — below.



Season 8 Tease – Larry Scare



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.