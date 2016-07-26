Paul Pogba may not go to Manchester United because his agent wants a £25 million cut

Paul Pogba has been on the verge of signing for Manchester United for weeks now, but the deal could collapse because Juventus refuses to pay Pogba’s agent an astronomical fee of £25 million ($33 million), the Sun reports.

Mino Raiola, who is brokering the deal between Juventus and United on behalf of Pogba, says he would accept a £12.5 million ($16.4 million) cut from both teams. But Juventus is reportedly insisting that either United or Pogba himself pay Raiola the money.

The Sun adds that Juventus is angry with Pogba for apparently engineering the transfer purely for his own gain.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri was clearly so fed up with the ordeal that he refused to discuss it during the club’s current pre-season tour of Austrailia, saying “I am not going to talk about the transfer market news.”

The Italian side has already turned down an £85 million ($111.5 million) offer from United. It said it would only sell the French International if United breaks the transfer fee record and pays at least £100 million($131.2 million). But ex-United player Paul Scholes has said that Pogba would be a waste of money with his relatively low goal-scoring rate compared to other expensive footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pogba is currently taking time out in Miami before the next season starts, though whether that is at Manchester or back in Italy is still anyone’s guess. He posted an Instagram photo on Monday showing him chilling in the pool with Raiola to the left:



United will not have long to close the deal if it wants Pogba to start in the first game of the Premier League. The club kicks off the 2016/17 season at Bournemouth on August 14.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.