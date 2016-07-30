Manchester United has reportedly agreed to pay record $125 million transfer fee for footballer Paul Pogba

A world record is about to be shattered, as Paul Pogba is a successful medical away from becoming a member of Manchester United in a €113 million ($125 million) transfer from Serie A giants Juventus, according to Miguel Delaney of ESPNFC.

This news marks the end of a transfer saga that has stretched on for well over a month and will see Pogba return to the club he left in 2012 for just over $1 million. Manchester United will also pay $26.3 million in fees to Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola.

Assuming that Pogba passes his medical, the deal will eclipse Gareth Bale’s record $113 million transfer to Real Madrid in 2013.

The deal had been held up over Juventus’ insistence that Manchester United pay Raiola’s fees in full, but according to ESPN FC, Raiola accepted less money in the end after it was clear that the process was dragging on for too long and United appeared unwilling to pay what he originally demanded.

For Pogba, the deal will come with immense amounts of pressure placed on him. Seeing as he’s the subject of a world-record transfer, the expectation will be for him to perform at a high level immediately. It doesn’t seem like that will be much of an issue, but there have been players in the past that have moved to clubs, especially Manchester United, and folded under the immense pressure that comes with playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

NOW WATCH: This motorised surfboard just took surfing to a new level



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.