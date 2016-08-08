Paul Pogba Manchester United move: Jose Mourinho has admitted that football finance has become 'crazy'

Ben Hoskins / Getty Images Jose Mourinho, watching Manchester United beat Leicester City during Sunday’s Community Shield match.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said the club should be “proud” it can attract world-class players like Paul Pogba, but has admitted the money involved has become “crazy,” according to Sky Sports.

Pogba is rumoured to signing to United from Juventus for £89 million ($116 million) following a medical today — £4 million ($5.2 million) more than the world-record fee Real Madrid paid for Gareth Bale in 2013.

Speaking after United’s Community Shield 2-1 win against Leicester City at Wembley on Sunday, Mourinho was upbeat about Pogba’s arrival:

“I don’t think Real Madrid were upset when they broke the record with Gareth Bale. I don’t think it is a reason to be sad. It is a reason to be proud with the dimension of the club that can do that and can attract players of this dimension. If you ask me if I think it is a lot of money, I think football is crazy, the market has become crazy.”

Mourinho added that prices were relative, saying “what you think this season is crazy you realise three years later is not crazy anymore. I don’t know anymore. I just know he is a big player that is going, for sure, to be important for a big club like Man United.”

One transfer Mourinho is definitely happy with is Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who United signed this summer when his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired. Ibrahimovic scored a great header in the 83rd minute to beat Leicester City on Sunday — winning Mourinho his first silverware as United’s manager.

“Zlatan will be more dangerous when we are more dominant and play closest to the box,” he said. “Zlatan is not a very fast player to play 50 metres away from the box, like where Vardy can be dangerous. Zlatan needs the team to play, he needs the team to produce and he needs the team to be arriving in the final third.”

If Pogba’s transfer goes ahead this week he could well be starting in United’s first Premier League game of the new season, which is at Bournemouth on August 14.

