Find out if Paul Pogba was worth it --  here are his most spectacular goals

Matthew Nitch Smith

Paul Pogba has finally signed to Manchester United from Juventus for a world-record transfer fee of £89 million ($116 million).

While United manager Jose Mourinho has said he wants to make Pogba the heart of the team over the next five years, some have already suggested the French international is not worth the money.

Pogba, of course, already played for Manchester United four years ago under Alex Ferguson’s reign — but left after only one season when United sold him to Juventus for only £1.5 million.

Only time will tell if Pogba if good investment, but there is no doubting his incredible skill. Here are some of his most spectacular goals before he joined United:

Pogba’s volleying ability is second to none:

Pogba goal 1 gifPlay GIFYouTube

But he’s just as comfortable scoring a screamer from way outside the box:

Pogba goal 2Play GIFYouTube

He can run rings around defenders:

Pogba goal 3 gifPlay GIFYoutube

And score backwards:

Pgoba gif goal 4Play GIFYouTube

Check out his one-touch before smashing the ball home:

Pogba goal 5 gifPlay GIFYouTube

Curling the ball past the keeper is also no problem for Pogba:

Pogba goal 6 gifPlay GIFYouTube

If defenders don’t mark him, they pay the price:

Pogba goal gif 8Play GIFYoutTube

But even they do mark him, he often scores anyway:

Pogba goal 9 gifPlay GIFYouTube

