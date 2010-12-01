Defensive CEO Tells Minimum-Wage Minions: I'm Only BARELY A Millionaire

Paul Pindar.

Paul Pindar was infuriated when he found out that a pamphlet was circulating around his firm’s headquarters, which claimed he makes $15 million a year.Outraged, Pindar, the CEO of Capita, a resourcing company in the UK, made a 20-minute long public announcement in the middle of the Capita office that he actually only banks $22,500 each week.



Last year, according to the documents he brought along to prove how little he makes, he earned about $1.2 million, the Daily Mail reports.

In one way, we see where he’s coming from.

$1.2 million does not vault you into the Lloyd Blankfein field of fat-cat.

But Pindar should have realised that standing in the middle of his low-paid employees, with his Aston Martin parked outside, really does not entitle him to complain about being labelled a fat cat.

Did we mention that his underlings are in the middle of threatening industrial action after they just received a bonus of 1% on their $9 hourly rate?

Congratulations, employees! Looks like you may have just earned a better bonus thanks to your loose-lipped boss.

Here’s what one employee told the Daily Mail,

One Capita employee told The Mirror: ‘We didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. Here was one of Britain’s highest paid bosses telling people on just above minimum wage that he earns a mere £770,000 a year.’

What a mistake that was!

