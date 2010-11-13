Paul Pierce Talks Twitter Smack After Celtics Go 2-for-2 Against Heat

Photo: AP

Last week, we said that Miami second game against the Celtics would be a solid indicator of how far they had come since their bumbling, season-opening lost in Boston.They still have a way to go, it seems.



The Celtics beat the Heat again last night, giving Miami its third loss in four games. LeBron James was spectacular as always (35 pts, 10 reb, and 9 ast), but his team has still not figured out to defend a full team of quality players.

Only one of their five wins came against a playoff team from last season.

Even worse, Boston’s Paul Pierce rubbed a little salt in the wounds by posting this dig at James on Twitter after the game.

Oh, it is on. The two teams don’t play again until February.

