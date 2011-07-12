Paul Pierce Is Dominating At The World Series Of Poker

Photo: AP Images

Used to racking up points, not chips, Paul Pierce has successfully transitioned from the court to the table and has found himself in an enviable position heading into the second session of the 2011 World Series of Poker.The Celtics’ nine-time All-Star has doubled his chip total from 30,000 to 62,750 after only one session.



“The Truth” is clearly confident in his poker playing abilities as he has sat out a few hands to greet fans, sign autographs, and take pictures.

While at the table, Pierce adopts a gloomy persona, adorning himself with a hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, and headphones.

Pierce has often visited the poker room at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut, but this is his first World Series excursion. When asked how his poker hobby has affected his basketball play, Pierce told PokerListings.com, “I think poker has really helped me develop patience and that helps me in everything I do in life.”

There are other celebrities participating in this year’s World Series. Amongst them are billionaire hedge fund manager David Einhorn, actor Jason Alexander, and comedian Ray Ramano.

Source: Ball Don’t Lie/Yahoo! Sports

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.