Paul Pierce Fined $15K For Throwing Used Gum At Fans

Paul Pierce rang in the new year with a $15,000 fine for “throwing an object into the stands” during a game in Indianapolis.



The “object” in question? Used chewing gum, according to The Hoop Doctors. The video below shows Pierce taking something out of his mouth and tossing it into the stands.

Considering that Paul Pierce is a potential Hall of Famer and NBA Finals MVP, the real question is how much will the gum go for on eBay? Oddly enough, the $15,000 fine is awfully close to the $14,000 eBay bid for a piece of gum chewed by Britney Spears.



