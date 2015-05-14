Paul Pierce hits big shot, declares series over 8 seconds before Hawks score game-winning layup

Washington Wizards forward Paul Pierce spoke too soon after hitting a big shot.

Down two with 12.4 seconds to go in pivotal Game 5, Pierce hit a clutch corner three to put the Wizards up 81-80 with 8.3 seconds remaining.

Afterward, Pierce turned to the Hawks bench and yelled at them.

According to Hawks beat writer Chris Vivlamore, Pierce was yelling “SERIES” after the shot, declaring that Washington would go up 3-2 and go back home for Game 6.

After Paul Pierce hit go-ahead 3-pointer, he looked at Hawks bench and said “Series.”

— Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) May 14, 2015

The reference also dates back to Game 3, when Pierce banked in a game-winning jump shot and told ESPN’s Chris Broussard after that he didn’t call bank, he “called game.”

However, on the ensuing possession after Pierce’s big three-pointer, the Hawks scored the game-winning layup when Al Horford flew in for an offensive rebound and putback.

Pierce is one of the NBA’s best trash talkers, so naturally, after a big shot he was going to say something. However, maybe next time he should hold off until the Wizards finish the game, particularly when he was one of the players standing idly by when Horford got the game-winner:

The Hawks now have a 3-2 lead as the series goes back to Washington D.C.

