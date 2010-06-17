Pelosi's Husband Blew Millions Investing In A Pro-Football Team

As Nancy Pelosi pushes for Wall Street reform, perhaps she should be keeping an eye on her own investments as well.



Her husband, investor Paul Pelosi, invested $12 million of the couple’s money on the United Football League’s California Redwoods. He also owns the Sacramento Mountain Lions, another UFL team.

Even worse, the franchise itself lost around $5 million, according to Politico.

Politico: Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul lost up to $5 million on his investment in a new professional football league, according to the latest congressional financial disclosure reports released Wednesday.

Mr. Pelosi, a wealthy investor, spent $12 million last year buying the California Redwoods of the United Football League, according to report last October in the Washington Post.

The Sports Business Journal, a sports-industry publication, reported last fall that the UFL lost $30 million during its inaugural season, which is millions more than initially projected.

Just because you’re a wealthy investor doesn’t mean you’re a shrewd one in this case. Perhaps Paul should quit his job and become a musician?

