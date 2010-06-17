Pelosi's Husband Blew Millions Investing In A Pro-Football Team

Vince Veneziani
Pelosi

As Nancy Pelosi pushes for Wall Street reform, perhaps she should be keeping an eye on her own investments as well.

Her husband, investor Paul Pelosi, invested $12 million of the couple’s money on the United Football League’s California Redwoods. He also owns the Sacramento Mountain Lions, another UFL team.

Even worse, the franchise itself lost around $5 million, according to Politico.

Politico: Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul lost up to $5 million on his investment in a new professional football league, according to the latest congressional financial disclosure reports released Wednesday.

Mr. Pelosi, a wealthy investor, spent $12 million last year buying the California Redwoods of the United Football League, according to report last October in the Washington Post.

The Sports Business Journal, a sports-industry publication, reported last fall that the UFL lost $30 million during its inaugural season, which is millions more than initially projected.

Just because you’re a wealthy investor doesn’t mean you’re a shrewd one in this case. Perhaps Paul should quit his job and become a musician?

