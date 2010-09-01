Apple Is "Very Happy" That Intel, And Not Some Other Company, Owns Infineon

Earlier this week, Intel paid $1.4 billion for Infineon’s wireless unit, which is behind the cellular chips inside the iPhone and many other smartphones.



How does Apple feel about Intel owning one of its key iPhone suppliers? Intel CEO Paul Otellini tells Fox Business he called Steve Jobs before Intel acquired Infineon’s wireless unit.

He says, “Steve was very happy,” that Intel, not some other company bought the wireless division since Apple already has a relationship with Intel.

video.foxbusiness.comVia: 9 To 5 Mac

