These are all the posts Paul Nuttall doesn't want you to see on his website

Paul Nuttall takes his website offline after admitting claim about losing friends at Hillsborough was false.

UKIP leader has previously deleted posts on his blog about NHS privatisation.

Site falsely claims he was a professional footballer.

Personal blog reveals his views on abortion and climate change conspiracies.

LONDON — Paul Nuttall’s personal website has been offline since Wednesday for “scheduled maintenance” after a series of claims made on there about his past were proven to be false.

The UKIP leader, who is currently standing to be the next MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central, has maintained the site since 2009, filling it with his views on everything from the NHS to conspiracy theories about climate change.

It remains to be seen what will survive from this no-doubt, long-planned maintenance. So for those wondering what they are missing, here are just a few highlights from Paul Nuttall’s now-hidden personal blog.

NHS privatisation

In a series of posts Nuttall set out his views on privatising the NHS.

“I would like to congratulate the coalition government for bringing a whiff of privatisation into the beleaguered National Health Service,” he wrote in one now-deleted post.

“I would argue that the very existence of the NHS stifles competition, and as competition drives quality and choice, innovation and improvements are restricted.

PaulNuttallmep.com

Abortion

Nuttall is in favour of limiting abortions to the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. He told Sky News last year that he would be in favour of holding a referendum with the option of restricting womens’ rights.

He is also against the advertising of family planning services. In one blog post about a proposed ban on alcohol advertising, he wrote: “So let’s get this right: we are going to ban alcohol adverts because apparently they encourage youngsters to act irresponsibly, but we allow adverts that promote abortion, which also encourages people not to take responsibility for their actions. Do you get where I am going on this one? Rank hypocrisy.”

PaulNuttallmep.com

Hillsborough

In a series of posts on Nuttall’s site, he claims to have lost friends in the Hillsborough disaster. In one now-deleted post from January 2012 he claimed that “I lost close personal friends at that match and understand as well as anyone how deep the scars of that tragedy go.” However when questioned about this claim this week he was forced to admit that he had not in fact lost any friends in the disaster. He subsequently blamed his press officer Linda Roughley for the claim. Roughley then issued a statement apologising and offering to resign.

paulnuttallmep.com

Professional footballer

In one post from 2010, Nuttall is described as a “former professional footballer with Tranmere Rovers.” This claim was also repeated on a UKIP leaflet featuring Nuttall. When asked whether he had ever played for them, a spokesperson for the team told the Daily Mail that Nuttall had “definitely not” been a player. Nuttall again blamed an unnamed “press officer” for the claim.

Against banning discrimination towards gay people

Nuttall does not believe in restrictions on discriminating against people because they are gay.

In 2011, Peter and Hazelmary Bull were found to have acted unlawfully in refusing to allow a gay couple to stay in their hotel. Nuttall was not impressed with the ruling.

“This week has been a good week for the PC brigade,” he wrote on his blog.

“Peter and Rosemary [sic] Bull lost a court case in Bristol, which was brought by two homosexual men who took exception because the couple refused to allow them to sleep in the same bed. What a complete joke. Aren’t people allowed to live by their religious beliefs in the country anymore? It seems not, especially if those beliefs clash with ‘modern’ views, which the PC ‘luvies’ constantly tell us, represents ‘progress.’ Progress in whose eyes I ask?

Defends sexist comments

In the same post Nuttall went on to defend football pundits Andy Grey and Richard Keys after they were sacked for making sexist comments.

“The second victory for the ‘right-on’ PC bunch came with the sacking on football pundit Andy Grey,” he wrote.

“Grey and his colleague Richard Keys were accused of ‘sexism’ after they cracked a few harmless jokes about a woman linesman — oops sorry, I mean referees assistant (more PC tosh). Grey was partaking in something we call ‘banter’ in football circles, and it is what gets said on the terraces and down the pub. It’s not as if he said it live on air, but then again, so what if he had, it’s no worse than the way the Loose Women show regularly mocks men. I think we all need to get a sense of humour, put what Grey said into perspective, and become a little bit more thick-skinned.”

He concluded: “The world’s gone mad, and until we all stand up to these PC mind-benders, it will only get worse.”

Climate change denier

Nuttall has repeatedly expressed his belief in the conspiracy theory that climate change is “a money led scam” pushed by vested interests and used his personal website to push the idea that the world is not in fact warming.

“Figures used to ‘support’ the idea of climate change have been shown to be false and manipulated to meet a pre-made conclusion in order to secure funding,” he wrote.

“I think we all need to be assured about the credibility and motivation of scientists onboard the global warming wagon.”

