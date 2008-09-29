Paul Newman's Charitable Streak Will Live On

Paul Newman’s focus on philanthropy, much like his iconic films, will live on despite his death on Saturday. Proceeds from his Newman’s Own food company will still go to charity and his smiling face will still grace cartons of lemonade and boxes of popcorn.



AP: Paul Newman broached the subject of his philanthropic legacy several years ago while fishing with friends Robert Forrester and David Horvitz off the Outer Banks of North Carolina…

But Newman, who died Friday of cancer at age 83, told the men he wanted to be remembered for the “Hole in the Wall” camps he helped to start across the world for children with life-threatening illnesses and to make sure that 100 per cent of the profits from his popular food company, Newman’s Own, would continue to benefit such camps and thousands of other charities…

Newman came up with what he wanted the Newman’s Own company — he hated the word “brand” — to stand for. Newman listed quality food, fair labour practices, a mission focused on philanthropy and not profit, and an open environment in the workplace, not a bureaucratic one.

Forrester said that mission will continue, even though Newman is gone.

Also, his smiling face will still appear on bottles of marinade and boxes of frozen pizza, and his wife, actress Joanne Woodward, will still sit on the Newman’s Own Foundation Board of Directors. Newman typically sat in on all the board meetings, with the exception of the most recent one, about a week ago.

Forrester said Newman’s friends at Newman’s Own — some who have worked there from the early days of the company — plan to look for ways to expand the business in order to carry out the actor’s wishes and give away even more money.

