Paul Mountford, Cisco's Head Of Enterprise Sales, Has Left

Paul Mountford has left Cisco.

Paul Mountford, senior vice president for global enterprise, has left Cisco, according to reports.Mountford had moved into this global sales role about a year ago, as part of Cisco’s reorganization in 2011.



Cisco’s enterprise unit is the company’s bread and butter.

Mountford was with Cisco for 16 years and is best known for leading its global channel reseller program—the system where Cisco coordinates sales of its gear through other companies.

His departure was first spotted by Cisco blogger Brad Reese and confirmed by Chad Berndtson at CRN. Most recently, Mountford was running a global team of about 875 people, Berndtson reports.

Cisco told CRN that Mountford left Cisco and moved to the UK to spend more time with his family.

Cisco has appointed Nick Adamo to take over Montford’s job. Adamo is senior vice president of Cisco’s service provider business. He’ll now manage both the service provider and enterprise businesses.

Executives come and go, of course. But Cisco has been going through more than usual amount of executive shuffling n the past year. The latest round happened in June, when chief strategy officer Ned Hooper left, replaced by Padmasree Warrior.

Cisco also confirmed layoffs last month as part of its ongoing “transformation” program.

