5 Lessons Learned By A Guy Who Quit The Internet For A Year

Megan Rose Dickey
paul miller the verge

Paul Miller recently came back online after quitting the Internet for a full year.

About a year ago, Miller was convinced that the Internet was making him unproductive, and even corrupting his soul. 

“My goal, as a technology writer, would be to discover what the Internet had done to me over the years,” Miller writes on The Verge. “To understand the internet by studying it ‘at a distance.’ I wouldn’t just become a better human, I would help us all to become better humans. Once we understood the ways in which the internet was corrupting us, we could finally fight back.”

So at 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2012, Miller unplugged his Ethernet cable, turned off his Wi-Fi, and replaced his smartphone with a “dumb phone.”

Everything was great at first but Miller eventually realised just how wrong he was. 

Here are five lessons he learned.

  • The Internet wasn’t holding him back from being creative and productive. He was solely responsible for his shortcomings.
  • Paper books are great and you don’t need the Internet to learn new things. But it still takes motivation to read a book, with or without the Internet.
  • Receiving a dozen letters a week can be just as overwhelming as receiving hundreds of emails a day. 
  • It’s harder to find and connect with people without the Internet. “It’s easier to text, or SnapChat, or FaceTime, than drop by someone’s house.”
  • “A ‘Facebook friend’ is better than nothing.”

