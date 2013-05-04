5 Lessons Learned By A Guy Who Quit The Internet For A Year

Paul Miller recently came back online after quitting the Internet for a full year.



About a year ago, Miller was convinced that the Internet was making him unproductive, and even corrupting his soul.

“My goal, as a technology writer, would be to discover what the Internet had done to me over the years,” Miller writes on The Verge. “To understand the internet by studying it ‘at a distance.’ I wouldn’t just become a better human, I would help us all to become better humans. Once we understood the ways in which the internet was corrupting us, we could finally fight back.”

So at 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2012, Miller unplugged his Ethernet cable, turned off his Wi-Fi, and replaced his smartphone with a “dumb phone.”

Everything was great at first but Miller eventually realised just how wrong he was.

Here are five lessons he learned.

The Internet wasn’t holding him back from being creative and productive. He was solely responsible for his shortcomings.

Paper books are great and you don’t need the Internet to learn new things. But it still takes motivation to read a book, with or without the Internet.

Receiving a dozen letters a week can be just as overwhelming as receiving hundreds of emails a day.

It’s harder to find and connect with people without the Internet. “It’s easier to text, or SnapChat, or FaceTime, than drop by someone’s house.”

“A ‘Facebook friend’ is better than nothing.”

