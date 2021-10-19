Paul McCartney says the original title for ‘Yesterday’ was ‘Scrambled Eggs’ as he struggled to find a 3-syllable word to fit the theme

Paul McCartney. Ken Ishii/Getty Images

Paul McCartney said his original title for “Yesterday” was “Scrambled Eggs.”

The 79-year-old said he also used “scrambled eggs” for the chorus until he could think of lyrics.

“Using dummy lyrics wasn’t something I did a lot,” he said.

Paul McCartney provided a breakdown of how he constructed the song “Yesterday,” one of his most famous compositions for The Beatles, in an excerpt of his forthcoming memoir published in The Times of London.

The 79-year-old wrote that he woke up one morning in his former girlfriend’s home with the melody for the song stuck in his mind, and he immediately turned to the piano in the room to memorize the notes.

“I just had this tune, and I now had some chords. And to solidify it in my memory I blocked it out with some dummy words: ‘Scrambled eggs, oh my baby, how I love your legs, scrambled eggs.’ Using dummy lyrics wasn’t something I did a lot. It was a rare thing,” he wrote.

McCartney continued to explain that for some time, the song was known as “scrambled eggs” as he tried to find the correct lyrics and he would often irritate his friends and colleagues, including film director Richard Lester who at the time was working with the band on their 1965 film “Help!”

“It got to the point where the film’s director, Richard Lester, started to get annoyed at always hearing the song. One day he shouted, ‘If I hear that once more, I’ll have the bloody piano taken away!’ I don’t think it helped matters that when he would ask what the song was called, I’d reply, ‘Scrambled Eggs,'” McCartney wrote.

The Beatles. Getty

However, McCartney wrote that he managed to work out the kinks in the song during a long car ride to the coastal Portuguese city of Albufeira while on a holiday break from the production of “Help!”

“I wanted to keep the melody, so I knew I’d have to fit the syllables of the words around that. ‘Scrambled eggs’ – ‘da-da-da.’ You have possibilities like ‘yes-ter-day’ and ‘sud-den-ly.’ And I also remember thinking, ‘People like sad songs,’ he wrote.

“I remember thinking that even I like sad songs. By the time I got to Albufeira, I’d completed the lyrics.”

McCartney wrote that he took the completed song with lyrics to his bandmates who gave him the blessing to claim it as a solo song.

“This was kind of a big deal at the time because we’d never recorded like that before. It had always been the band. After some hesitation I decided to give it a go,” he wrote.

McCartney added that later when the song was released on the band’s 1965 album, he sent a copy of the song to Richard Lester with a note that read, “I hope you like Scrambled Eggs!”