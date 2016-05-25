Paul McCartney is in a new virtual reality documentary series that gives you an inside look at his life

For his compilation album, “Pure McCartney,” former Beatle Paul McCartney will star in a six-part virtual reality documentary.

Titled “Pure McCartney VR,” it’s produced by startup Jaunt and gives the viewer an immersive experience of being inside McCarthy’s home as he recounts memories and anecdotes related to various tracks from the album.

The first two episodes are below. They will be followed by “My Valentine” parts 1 and 2 (debuting May 31 and June 7), “Mull of Kintyre” (June 10), and “Early Days” (June 14).

Jaunt previously worked with McCartney for a VR shoot of his 2014 concert in San Francisco’s Candlestick Park.



