HOUSE OF THE DAY: Paul McCartney Toured This $US12.9 Million Condo With Central Park Views

Paul mccartney nancy shevellChristopher Polk/Getty ImagesPaul McCartney and Nancy Shevell

Sir Paul McCartney did some Christmas real estate shopping this week, according to The New York Post, which is reporting that he and his wife Nancy Shevell were spotted checking out a 4-bedroom condo on Fifth Avenue.

The condo has expansive Central Park views and classic prewar design details, like marble bathrooms and a cozy mahogany library.

The 3,335-square-foot unit has been on the market since October 2012, but it’s seen a $US500,000 price cut before reaching its current $US12.9 million listing price.

The floor plan is beautifully open, and there are plenty of opportunities to catch a glimpse of Central Park and the Reservoir.

The spectacular views of Central Park just can't be beat.

Coffered ceilings give the formal dining room an elegant touch.

And this window seat would be an ideal lounging spot on a sunny day.

The living room is spacious and grand.

A mahogany-paneled library lies just off the living room.

The master bedroom has rosewood herringbone floors and typical city views.

And the master bath is covered in beautiful dark green marble.

Here's another comfortable room for entertaining, located just off the master suite.

