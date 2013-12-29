HOUSE OF THE DAY: Paul McCartney Toured This $US12.9 Million Condo With Central Park Views

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell

Sir Paul McCartney did some Christmas real estate shopping this week, according to The New York Post, which is reporting that he and his wife Nancy Shevell were spotted checking out a 4-bedroom condo on Fifth Avenue.

The condo has expansive Central Park views and classic prewar design details, like marble bathrooms and a cozy mahogany library.

The 3,335-square-foot unit has been on the market since October 2012, but it’s seen a $US500,000 price cut before reaching its current $US12.9 million listing price.

