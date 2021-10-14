Paul McCartney says The Rolling Stones are nothing but ‘a blues cover band’

Paul McCartney. Ken Ishii/Getty Images

McCartney believes The Beatles are better than The Rolling Stones.

“I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs,” he told The New Yorker.

McCartney has said in the past he felt the Stones always copied what The Beatles did.

Paul McCartney just couldn’t help but throw a jab at The Rolling Stones in a new interview with The New Yorker.

In the in-depth interview, Sir Paul implied that Mick Jagger and the Stones shouldn’t even be in the same conversation with him and The Beatles.

“I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are,” said McCartney. “I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs.”

This is not the first time McCartney has talked smack about the Stones.

Last year, he told Howard Stern that the two bands have a mutual understanding that The Beatles were better than The Rolling Stones. And McCartney felt there was a time when the Stones seemed to copy what The Beatles did.

The Rolling Stones. TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

“We started to notice whatever we did the Stones sort of did it shortly thereafter,” McCartney told Stern last April. “Like we went to America and we had huge success, well, then the Stones went to America. We did [the album] ‘Sgt. Pepper,’ the Stones did a psychedelic album.”

Around the same time last year, Jagger responded to McCartney’s take while appearing on “The Zane Lowe Show” on Apple Music.

“There’s obviously no competition,” Jagger said. “The Rolling Stones [are] a big concert band in other decades and other eras, when the Beatles never even did an arena tour.”

“[The Stones] started doing stadium gigs in the ’70s and [are] still doing them now,” he continued. “That’s the real big difference between these two bands. One band is unbelievably luckily still playing in stadiums, and then the other band doesn’t exist.”