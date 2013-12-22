Paul McCartney Makes Surprise 'SNL' Appearance To Duet With Jimmy Fallon During Monologue

Aly Weisman

Jimmy Fallon opened his “Saturday Night Live” monologue by singing “Joy To The World” while doing impressions of David Bowie, Bob Dylan, and Paul McCartney.

But Fallon was in for a surprise when McCartney actually walked onto the stage to join him in singing “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

When Fallon told McCartney he thought he couldn’t make it because of traffic, the Beatle said he just hopped on a Citi Bike. Watch the entire opening monologue below:

