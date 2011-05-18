Now You Can Drive Sir Paul McCartney's Old Lamborghini

Photo: Bonhams

A 1967 Lamborghini 400GT 2+2 once owned by Sir McCartney is slated to go on sale this July.The car, to be sold by London auction house Bonhams, is estimated to sell for between $161,000 and $194,000.



The red, right-hand drive car is one of a number of collectors’ cars up for auction at the sale, known as the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Also up for grabs: a 1954 Aston Martin DB2/4 Cabriolet once owned by Grand Prix and sports-racing driver Innes Ireland that is expected to sell for as much as $1.13 million, and a 1972 Ferrari 365GTB/4 Daytona, which is estimated to go for up to $389,000.

