Paul McCartney says James Corden convinced him to take him inside his childhood home: 'I was happy to be able to tell him all of the stories'

Craig Sugden/CBS via Getty Images James Corden featured Paul McCartney on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ in 2018.

Paul McCartney revealed in a recent interview with British GQ that he hadn’t returned to his childhood home in Liverpool until James Corden convinced him to for a “Carpool Karaoke” segment.

The former Beatle appeared on a 2018 episode of Corden’s “The Late Late Show,” and told GQ that filming with Corden in his former hometown, where he lived for the first 20 years of his life, was “really great.”

“I’d never been inside my old house. I hadn’t been back since I left it,” McCartney explained, adding, “James suggested doing it.”

“I was always a little apprehensive about going back. I didn’t know if it was going to be nice or whether I would get bad memories or whatever, although I don’t really know what I was worried about,” the musician continued.

But according to McCartney, he had a “fabulous” time with Corden in his old home.

“I was happy to be able to tell him all the stories, of my dad, my brother and our time there. It brought back a lot of nice memories actually, so I loved it,” he said.

McCartney was also complimentary of Corden during their time filming in Liverpool.

“He was very good, because he just kept me going, asking me questions, plus he’s someone who it’s cool to hang out with, you know?” McCartney said. “He’s entertained as well as entertaining.”

The musician’s anecdote about Corden comes after news broke that the late-night host is reportedly “in line” to replace Ellen DeGeneres should she leave her talk show.

Corden currently hosts “The Late Late Show” on CBS.

