Paul McCartney Gets Honorary Doctorate in Music

The Associated Press writes: Paul McCartney can now add one more honour to the numerous awards, accolades and the knighthood he has already received.



The ex-Beatle on Monday was awarded an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Yale University.

In granting the honorary degree to McCartney — Sir Paul McCartney since he was knighted in 1996 — the university said no one compares with the legendary songwriter. Read more from the AP.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.