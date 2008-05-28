Paul McCartney Gets Honorary Doctorate in Music

Hilary Lewis

The Associated Press writes: Paul McCartney can now add one more honour to the numerous awards, accolades and the knighthood he has already received.

The ex-Beatle on Monday was awarded an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Yale University.

In granting the honorary degree to McCartney — Sir Paul McCartney since he was knighted in 1996 — the university said no one compares with the legendary songwriter. Read more from the AP.

