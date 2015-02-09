Paul McCartney got super embarrassed when the Grammy cameras caught him dancing

Paul McCartney got a little more air time on the Grammys than he expected.

It all started when Ed Sheeran and ELO’s Jeff Lynne performed “Evil Woman.”

The majority of the crowd was a little young to know the 1975 hit, but not 72-year-old Paul McCartney!

McCartney stood up, shook his hips, clapped his hands, and sang along to “Evil Woman” as the two rocked out on stage.

But as soon as McCartney realised the audience camera was pointed directly at him, the Beatle went into a panic and hurriedly sat down, his embarrassment palpable from viewers’ couches.

McCartney then quickly returned to the comfort of his seat next to wife Nancy Shevell.

Later in the show, McCartney regained his confidence and joined Kanye West and Rihanna onstage for “Four Five Seconds.”

