Paul McCartney, Elton John, Mick Jagger Lost Millions In Economic Downturn

The economic downturn hasn’t just wiped out the fortunes of CEOs and Wall Street bankers. It’s also slashed millions from the net worth of Paul McCartney, Elton John, Mick Jagger and other British musicians, according to the UK Sunday Times‘ annual list of Britain’s 1,000 richest people.

The recession’s diminished the value of property, shares and other investments owned by McCartney and others. Here’s who lost what:

Paul McCartney: $87 million (on a constant currency basis), a 12 per cent decline to his personal fortune, reducing it from $994.6 million (500 million pounds) to $640 million (440 million pounds).

Elton John: $87 million, reducing his fortune from $342.3 million (235 million pounds) last year to $254.5 million (175 million pounds) this year, due to the economic downturn, the end of his series of lucrative Las Vegas concerts and a $61 million charity donation.

Mick Jagger: $44 million, knocking his wealth down to $276.4 million (190 million pounds)

Amy Winehouse: $7.3 million, a 50 per cent decline, as the troubled singer failed to release any new albums.

But it’s not all bad news, the success of the movie version of Mamma Mia! helped the musical’s producer, Judy Craymer, earn $31.7 million, making her the biggest climber on the list.

Hat tip to Vulture for alerting us to this story.

