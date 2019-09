Paul McCartney has a pretty bad American accent, but Jimmy Kimmel’s British accent isn’t half bad.

The rocker and the late night host had a “Freaky Friday” moment on Monday’s “Late Night” and switched voices. McCartney wasn’t too happy about it. Watch what happened below:

