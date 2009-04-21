Paul McCartney Already Hawking Beatles-Themed Rock Band (Video)

Here’s a good sign for Viacom’s (VIA) bid to aggressively sell the upcoming Beatles-themed Rock Band video game: Paul McCartney is giving the game his full-throated backing.

Over the weekend, Paul played a concert at Coachella, Calif., and in the middle of “Got to get you into my life,” footage from The Beatles: Rock Band played behind the stage.

That marks the first time a clip from the game was ever shown. The “unannounced world premiere” was later confirmed on Paul’s personal site paulmccartney.com.

Paul doesn’t need the money, so his personal commitment to raising interest in the game is a plus for Viacom’s bid to make The Beatles: Rock Band one of the biggest video game titles of the year.

We found some grainy footage of the game’s premiere on YouTube. Flashes of the video game can be seen starting at around 0:32.



