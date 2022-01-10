Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort set to release a book in August

Paul Manafort. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Paul Manafort, Trump’s former 2016 campaign manager, is set to release a book in August.

Manafort has inked a deal with Simon & Schuster for the project, titled “Political Prisoner.”

He was found guilty on eight fraud-related counts of financial crimes in 2018 and was pardoned by Trump in 2020.

Paul Manafort — the former campaign manager for Donald Trump who was pardoned by the former president after lying to investigators regarding the probe into Russian election interference — will release a new book in August.

Manafort, who briefly managed Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, has inked a deal with Simon & Schuster for the project, titled “Political Prisoner.”

A description of the upcoming book teases a “riveting account” of what is labeled a “hoax” and forced Manafort to solitary confinement “because he wouldn’t turn against the President of the United States.”

The book will also tell “the real story” about what it describes as “the lies about his work in Ukraine, his previous work with foreign governments and business interests in other countries, his involvement with the Trump campaign, and the ‘process crimes’ for which he was wrongly convicted and sent to prison.”

Manafort was convicted of eight fraud-related counts from the investigation into the 2016 election.

In March 2019, a federal judge sentenced him to 7.5 years in prison in the second of two cases brought forth by the special counsel Robert Mueller.

In the second case, brought in Washington DC, Manafort pled guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstruction. He had previously been charged with additional counts that included making false statements, conspiracy, money laundering, obstruction, and failure to register as a foreign agent.

Trump eventually pardoned Manafort in December 2020, shortly before leaving office in January 2021.

After Trump issued his pardon, Manafort took to Twitter to praise his onetime boss for the official action.

“Mr. President, my family & I humbly thank you for the Presidential Pardon you bestowed on me. Words cannot fully convey how grateful we are,” he wrote.

He continued in a separate tweet: “You truly did ‘Make America Great Again.'”

This post has been updated.