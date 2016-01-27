Maine's outspoken governor suggested his state should bring back the guillotine for drug traffickers

Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) suggested in a Tuesday interview with the station WVOM that his state should consider bringing back the guillotine, the mechanism invented during the French Revolution to quickly carry out executions through beheading.

He also suggested that Maine should start putting on public executions for convicted drug traffickers.

LePage said current proposals in the state legislature to increase prison sentences don’t do enough to discourage drug trafficking.

“We’ve got to keep them here until they die,” LePage said. “I think the death penalty should be appropriate for people who kill Mainers. We should give them an injection of the stuff they sell.”

“What we ought to do is bring the guillotine back,” he later added. “We could have public executions and we could even have which hole it falls in.”

The governor’s office told The Associated Press that LePage’s comments were a joke, noting that he said them with a laugh. His office said the statement was meant to demonstrate his support for tougher capital punishment.

But LePage is no stranger to controversial comments. Earlier this month, LePage received plenty of criticism for racially-tinged comments about drug dealers impregnating white women.

“These are guys with the name ‘D-Money,’ ‘Smoothie,’ ‘Shifty’ — these types of guys. They come from Connecticut and New York, they come up here, they sell their heroin, they go back home,” LePage said to a crowd.

“Incidentally,” he added, “half the time they impregnate a young, white girl before they leave, which is a real sad thing, because then we have another issue we have to deal with down the road.”

