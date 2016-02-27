One of America's most provocative governors just endorsed Donald Trump

Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed GOP frontrunner Donald Trump’s campaign for president on Friday.

LePage endorsed Trump on “The Howie Carr Show” hours after Chris Christie, whom LePage had previously backed, formally announced that he was also endorsing the real-estate magnate.

“Now I get to defend all the good stuff he says,” LePage quipped.

Much like Trump, LePage is well known for his provocative comments.

Last month, he made what many saw as a racially charged claim about the drug problem in his state.

“These are guys with the name ‘D-Money,’ ‘Smoothie,’ ‘Shifty’ — these types of guys. They come from Connecticut and New York, they come up here, they sell their heroin, they go back home,” LePage said to a crowd, The Portland Press Herald reported.

“Incidentally,” he added, “half the time they impregnate a young, white girl before they leave, which is a real sad thing, because then we have another issue we have to deal with down the road.”

He doubled down on the comments following a near-instant backlash, but later admitted, after saying he wasn’t aware of the race of the people he listed, that he was in fact talking about African-Americans.

