Paul Lawrence Of Maximum Sports Management Has Passed Away

On behalf of everyone at Sports Agent Blog, our hearts and prayers go out to Paul Lawrence’s family, co-workers, clients, and friends. Lawrence reportedly passed away earlier today near his home in Everett, Washington.



Lawrence had been a Contract Advisor at Maximum Sports Management, the agency that represents NFL stars including Larry Fitzgerald, Tracy Porter, Ndamukong Suh, Hines Ward, Greg Jennings, and many other fantastic NFL players. He was a shooting guard at Seattle University and remained a big part of the city thereafter, even trying to keep the Seattle SuperSonics in his hometown.

I was never very close with Lawrence, but we did happen to exchange Tweets regarding BYU guard Jimmer Fredette just a few days ago. He absolutely loved the way Fredette crossed someone over. While I initially took slight offence to Lawrence calling Fredette “the white boy”, how could I stay upset when he responded to me saying, “yea!! The white boy! And he has been killing!!!”

The following message was released by Maximum Sports Management concerning Lawrence’s untimely passing:

