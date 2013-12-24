Here's The Reading List For Paul Krugman's Class On The Great Recession Next Semester

Next semester, 200 lucky Princeton students will have the opportunity to take The Great Recession: Causes, Consequences, and Remedies with professor Paul Krugman.

The reading list is stacked (and we can’t believe that only 178 students are currently signed up to take a class with a Nobel Prize winner, according to Princeton’s office of the registrar).

“The course will begin by reviewing the causes of the recession that began in December 2007. It will concentrate on consumer behaviour, financial markets, unemployment, and the housing sector,” according to the course description. “The role of public policies in contributing to the economic crisis and in ending the crisis will be explored. The state of the recovery will be assessed and monitored.”

Regular Krugman readers will recognise many of the texts from his bloggings at the New York Times, but it’s cool to see them laid out all syllabus style.

You can follow along at home all semester. Things get a little more free-form by April, but the midterm is on March 12, kids (via David Dayen):

Eco 348, The Great Recession: Readings (preliminary and incomplete) Feb. 3: Overview

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.