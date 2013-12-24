Here's The Reading List For Paul Krugman's Class On The Great Recession Next Semester

Next semester, 200 lucky Princeton students will have the opportunity to take The Great Recession: Causes, Consequences, and Remedies with professor Paul Krugman.
The reading list is stacked (and we can’t believe that only 178 students are currently signed up to take a class with a Nobel Prize winner, according to Princeton’s office of the registrar).
“The course will begin by reviewing the causes of the recession that began in December 2007. It will concentrate on consumer behaviour, financial markets, unemployment, and the housing sector,” according to the course description. “The role of public policies in contributing to the economic crisis and in ending the crisis will be explored. The state of the recovery will be assessed and monitored.”
Regular Krugman readers will recognise many of the texts from his bloggings at the New York Times, but it’s cool to see them laid out all syllabus style.
You can follow along at home all semester. Things get a little more free-form by April, but the midterm is on March 12, kids (via David Dayen):
Eco 348, The Great Recession: Readings (preliminary and incomplete)
Feb. 3: Overview
Eichengreeen and O’Rourke, “A Tale of Two Depressions”
DeLong, “The Great Depression from the perspective of today”
Nick Crafts, “If only it were the 1930s”
Feb. 5: Basic short-run macro
Hicks, “Mr. Keynes and the classics”
David Romer, “Short-run fluctuations”
Feb. 10: The Great Moderation
Bernanke, “The great moderation”
Blanchard and Simon, “The decline in U.S. output variability”
Feb. 12: Bubbles
Shiller, “From efficient markets theory to behavioural finance”
Feb. 17: Crisis models
Bernanke, “The crisis as a classic financial panic”
Feb. 19: The panic
Feb. 24: Bailout
Feb. 26: Stimulus
Mar. 3: War among the economists
Mar. 5: The end of the panic
Economic Report of the President, 2010
Mar. 10: Global spread and stabilisation
Mar. 24: The euro
Mar. 26: The euro crisis
Eichengreen et al, “The mother of all sudden stops”
Mar. 31: Austerity debates I: Short-run effects
Apr. 2: Austerity debates II: Debt
Apr. 7: Monetary debates I, Inflation or deflation?
Feldstein, “Inflation is looming”
Apr. 9: Monetary policy II, quantitative easing
Abenomics, TK
Apr. 14: Unemployment, structural or cyclical
Apr. 16: Hysteresis
April 21: Long-run fiscal outlook Latest CBO projections
April 23: Crisis stories
Blanchard on Latvia IMF on Iceland
April 28: Secular stagnation?
Summers speech Krugman on Summers
April 30: The new normal?
