Paul Krugman's Amazon Wishlist: A Bunch Of Wussy New Age Music

Wow. Maybe the stress of battling it out agaisnt wingnuts, supply-siders and Chicago-schoolers has messed up Paul Krugman’s sleep cycle. Jeff Bercovici links to what appears to be his wishlist on Amazon, and it’s basically a bunch of new age relaxation music. CDs with titles like: “Shamanic Dream” and “Zen Relaxation.” Dude, relax.



Let us know if you buy him anything on the list.

