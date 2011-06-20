We Are Firmly On Track For A Lost Decade

Paul Krugman takes issue with another columnist for saying America is flirting with a lost decade. Krugman says we’re beyond that stage:



“The lost decade question now isn’t whether our flirtation with a lost decade will turn into something serious; it’s whether the torrid affair we’re now having with the potential for a lost decade can somehow be broken up.”

