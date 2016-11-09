'A TERRIFYING NIGHT': Paul Krugman goes on epic tweetstorm

Bob Bryan

Nobel Memorial Prize-winning economist and New York Times op-ed columnist Paul Krugman went on an epic tweetstorm of dismay as election results came in on Tuesday night and it became more likely that Republican nominee Donald Trump could be the next president of the US.

“I don’t know about other people, but I’m not wailing or turning to drink; I just feel numb,” tweeted Krugman. “You know that life as we know it may soon be changed beyond recognition, but it’s hard to grasp, and right now there doesn’t seem any alternative except to plug along.”

Krugman has long said that Trump would be bad for the economy and railed against the FBI for re-opening its investigation into Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s email server.

The economist blamed Jill Stein for spoiling Clinton’s chances in Florida and said that now there would be no way to reverse the impact of global warming on the planet. 

Here is a selection of Krugman’s tweets from election night from earliest to latest:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

