KRUGMAN: Trump is the 'worst man we could have made president'

Paul Krugman, the Nobel Prize winning economist and New York Times columnist, went after President-elect Donald Trump once again Monday.

In a series of tweets, Krugman said that Trump’s insistence that he won the popular vote despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary showed an inability to take responsibility that makes him unsuited for the job of president.

“The point is that for Trump the buck always stops with someone else,” Krugman tweeted. “The worst man we could have made president.”

Trump tweeted Sunday night that “millions” of illegal votes turned the popular vote tide against him, despite providing no evidence to support his claim. Krugman took this denial of evidence and compared it to other hypothetical back-and-forths between Trump and his advisors.

“‘Mr. President, the financial system is collapsing!’ ‘No it isn’t, I understand business better than the so-called experts, believe me’,” Krugman offered as a theoretical example.

Thus, in the economist’s opinion, Trump lacks the leadership ability to accept responsibility or facts — and he suggested it could be dangerous.

This is not the first time since the election that Krugman has railed against Trump. He has previously attacked his decision making, claimed the FBI and Vladimir Putin handed the election to Trump, and said Trump will not be able to bring back manufacturing jobs as he promised.

Here’s the full tweetstorm:

Trump insists he won the popular vote, because admitting the truth would make him look bad. Expect this to be a pattern: 1/

— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 28, 2016

“Mr. President: Putin has invaded Latvia!” “No he hasn’t, that’s a lie from the failing news media.” 2/

— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 28, 2016

“Mr. President, the financial system is collapsing!” “No it isn’t, I understand business better than the so-called experts, believe me” 3/

— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 28, 2016

“Mr. President, there’s a hurricane about to swamp Florida!” “No there isn’t, it’s just a Chinese hoax” 4/

— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 28, 2016

The point is that for Trump the buck always stops with someone else. The worst man we could have made president. 5/

— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 28, 2016

