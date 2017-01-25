Paul Krugman calls Trump 'obviously mentally ill the moment he took office' in bizarre tweet

Paul Krugman, the Nobel Prize winning economist and liberal New York Times columnist, has questioned the mental health of President Donald Trump in a tweet.

“An American first: a president who was obviously mentally ill the moment he took office,” Krugman tweeted.

“Thanks, Comey,” he added, referring to FBI Director James Comey.

Krugman has criticised Trump repeatedly since his election — questioning Trump’s business conflicts of interest, his Cabinet nominees, the involvement of Russia in his election, and more. But this is the first time Krugman called into question the mental fitness of the president.

Trump received a clean bill of health from his doctor prior to the election.

Krugman has also been critical of Comey, whose letter to Congress regarding Hillary Clinton’s email investigation, he has argued, swung the election in Trump’s favour.

Krugman highlighted part of a Washington Post article about Trump’s attitude following the election, tweeting, “Read it and shudder.”

In subsequent tweets, Krugman also said that despite Trump’s best efforts, the growing difference between increasing US interest rates due to rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the interest rates throughout the rest of the world will increase the strength of the US dollar. In turn, a strong dollar will be harmful to US manufacturing, offsetting any pro-manufacturing policies from Trump, Krugman said.

Here are the tweets:

An American first: a president who was obviously mentally ill the moment he took office. Thanks, Comey https://t.co/FuZbCy5DxQ

— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 24, 2017

Quick note on trade: nothing Trump does will be remotely as important as the widening spread between US and ROW long-term interest rates 1/ pic.twitter.com/ZLcNQBywEe

— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 24, 2017

This means stronger dollar — just as it did under Reagan — and trade deficit will go up, not down, hurting manufacturing 2/ pic.twitter.com/HneQbsOqvT

— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 24, 2017

NOW WATCH: Watch President Obama surprise a tearful Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.