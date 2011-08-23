The Wall Street Journal Has Been Wrong, Wrong, Wrong

Photo: NYtimes.com

A number of people have pointed me to this remarkable editorial by Stephen Moore in the WSJ. What’s remarkable isn’t the views; it’s the all-out embrace of anti-intellectualism. It actually denounces “fancy theories” and rejects them because they “defy common sense”.Gosh, if that’s the way the right is going, the next thing you know they’ll reject the theory of evolution. Oh, wait.



