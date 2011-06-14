The Rest Of The World Sees U.S. Healthcare As A Tragedy

Photo: NYtimes.com

Rudy Giuliani, 2008:

You have got to see the trap. Otherwise we are in for a disaster. We are in for Canadian health care, French health care, British health care.



David Cameron, now:

Ask a Briton to describe “American-style” healthcare, and you’ll hear a catalogue of horrors that include grossly expensive and unnecessary medical procedures and a privatized system that favours the rich. For a people accustomed to free healthcare for all, regardless of income, the fact that millions of their cousins across the Atlantic have no insurance and can’t afford decent treatment is a farce as well as a tragedy.

