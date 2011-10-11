The Wealthy Are Getting Hysterical Over The Occupy Wall Street Scrutiny

Photo: Dave Shankbone via Flickr

It remains to be seen whether the Occupy Wall Street protests will change America’s direction. Yet the protests have already elicited a remarkably hysterical reaction from Wall Street, the super-rich in general, and politicians and pundits who reliably serve the interests of the wealthiest hundredth of a per cent.And this reaction tells you something important — namely, that the extremists threatening American values are what F.D.R. called “economic royalists,” not the people camping in Zuccotti Park.



Read the rest of this post at The New York Times.

