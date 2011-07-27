The Cult Of Extremism Is Destroying America

Photo: NYtimes.com

Watching our system deal with the debt ceiling crisis — a wholly self-inflicted crisis, which may nonetheless have disastrous consequences — it’s increasingly obvious that what we’re looking at is the destructive influence of a cult that has really poisoned our political system.And no, I don’t mean the fanaticism of the right. Well, OK, that too. But my feeling about those people is that they are what they are; you might as well denounce wolves for being carnivores. Crazy is what they do and what they are.



No, the cult that I see as reflecting a true moral failure is the cult of balance, of centrism.

