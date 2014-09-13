Paul Krugman: One Of The Biggest 'Facts' About The US Healthcare Debate Looks Like It Might Be Wrong

&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt; For years, it's been assumed that healthcare spending would just keep spiraling higher, leading the US government into certain fiscal doom. Well, the budget deficit is shrinking rapidly, and healthcare spending inflation has slowed dramatically. Paul Krugman explains to BI how one of the biggest "facts" about the fiscal policy debate is looking wronger and wronger all the time. Edited by Justin Gmoser. Additional camera by Graham Flanagan and Alex Kuzoian.

